Senate President flags off Yobe airstrip project

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday flagged off the Wachakal Airstrip project in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe.

Lawan said the project was designed to expand the runway and upgrade other facilities at the airstrip to accommodate small and medium aircrafts.

He said the remodelled airstrip would support the operations of security agencies as well as improve economic activities of in the state.

“The airstrip will provide avenue for farmers and businesses to evacuate their products,” he said.

Also, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, commended the Federal Government for the airstrip project, adding that it demonstrated government commitment to develop the airstrip for the benefit of the people of the state.

Buni said the project when completed would encourage agricultural productivity, promote businesses and commercial activities in the state.

“The airstrip will boost agricultural production and trade in commodities like rice, millet, sesame and livestock as local and international merchants may use it,” he said.

In his remarks, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said the project was part of the President Buhari administration’s transformation agenda to enhance security as well as fast track social and economic development of the country. (NAN)

