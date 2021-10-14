Senate President flags off Yobe airstrip project

October 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday flagged off the Wachakal Airstrip project in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe.

Lawan said the project was designed to expand the runway and upgrade other facilities at the airstrip to accommodate small and medium aircrafts.

He said the remodelled airstrip would support the operations of security agencies as well as improve economic activities of in the state.

“The airstrip will provide avenue for farmers and to evacuate products,” he said.

Also, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, commended the Federal Government for the airstrip project, adding it demonstrated government commitment to develop the airstrip for the benefit of the people of the state.

said the project when completed would encourage agricultural productivity, promote and commercial activities in the state.

“The airstrip will agricultural  production and trade in commodities like rice, millet, sesame and livestock as local and international merchants use it,” he said.

In his remarks, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said the project was part of the President Buhari ’s transformation agenda to enhance security as well as fast track social and economic development of the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,