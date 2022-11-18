Senate President felicitates Yobe governor at 55

By Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate, Dr.Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on the occasion of his 55th birth anniversary.

Lawan, in a statement issued by Mr Olu Awoniyi,his Special Adviser on Media, in Abuja on Friday, applauded Buni for living a life of service for his people and for promoting good governance in his state.

“It is with utmost pleasure that I congratulate my friend and brother, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, on his 55th birthday.

“I heartily share the joy of the occasion with members of his family, his friends across Nigeria and the good people of Yobe State.

“Governor Buni has lived a life of service, since he assumed the leadership of our dear state, His Excellency has impacted the lives of Yobeans through good governance and focus on his people-centred development programmes in the state”he said.

He said the generality of the people of the state were appreciative of Buni’s development strides.

The senate president assured Buni of the support of all in his leadership of the state.(NAN)

