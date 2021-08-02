Senate President felicitates with Omo-Agege at 58

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Deputy , Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 58th birthday on Aug.  3.

Lawan’s message contained in a statement signed on Monday in Abuja his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi.

The joined other distinguished members of the chambers of the National , family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the occasion with his deputy.

He described Omo-Agege as a worthy son of Urhobo and great representative of the Delta Central District.

“Sen. Omo-Agege has been an invaluable colleague and dependable ally in the leadership of the of the ninth Senate.

“This has enabled to work in harmony between and fellow distinguished senators, who had graciously given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the upper chamber.

“I am confident that we will continue to work together as we have done so far, to the delivery of the promises contained in the Legislative Agenda that we published at the inception of the ninth Senate in 2019,” Lawan said.

The wishes the “Obarisi” of Urhoboland many more years of good health, happiness and continued impactful service to his fatherland, Nigeria. (NAN)

