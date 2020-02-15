Senate president felicitates with El-Rufai at 60

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Feb 16.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Saturday, Lawan said that El-Rufai’s life underscored the importance of vision, focus, tenacity, wisdom and courage in leadership.

The senate president said those attributes had propelled El -Rufai for the outstanding successes that he recorded in every role he played.

“Whether as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Secretary of the National Council on Privatisation, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and now as the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, you have left indelible records .

“The records will continue to challenge all who come after you and inspire every Nigerian who may aspire to expand the frontiers of service to our country.

“As you reach the milestone of three scores in your life, may Allah, the Most Beneficent and Most Merciful, continue to imbue you with good health, wisdom and long life for continued tireless and inspirational service to our fatherland,” Lawan said.

Lawan wished him many more years of service to Nigeria. (NAN)