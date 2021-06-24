Senate President felicitates Speaker Gbajabiamila at 59

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 59th birthday slated for Friday.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Thursday, expressed joy with the family, friends and political associates of the speaker on the occasion.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has provided exemplary leadership at the House of Representatives since his election as Speaker by his honourable colleagues two years ago.

“He has also contributed greatly to the harmonious working relationship between the Senate and the House and between the National Assembly and the other Arms of Government, Lawan stated.

He said that the impactful achievements of the ninth National Assembly despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other contemporary challenges were a testimony to the unity of purpose in the legislature.

The senate president added that the achievements were also an indication of the wisdom of the determination of the legislators to work together as a team in national interest.

“As Mr Speaker continues to grow in age, stature and wisdom, I am sure that he will continue to become even more impactful in our mission to deepen democracy, enhance good governance and improve service delivery by government to the people of Nigeria.

“May Allah Grant Mr Speaker many more years of selfless service to our great nation, Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The senate president wished him a happy birthday and many happy returns. (NAN)

