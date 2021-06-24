Senate President felicitates Speaker Gbajabiamila at 59

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



 The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi , on the occasion of his 59th birthday slated for .

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Thursday, expressed joy with the family, friends and associates of the speaker on the occasion.

“Rt. Hon. Femi has provided exemplary leadership the House of Representatives since his election as Speaker by his honourable two years ago.

“He has also contributed greatly to the harmonious working relationship between the Senate and the House and between the National Assembly and the other Arms of Government, Lawan stated.

He said that the impactful of the ninth National Assembly despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other contemporary challenges were a testimony to the unity of purpose in the legislature.

The senate president added that the were also an indication of the wisdom of the determination of the legislators to work together as a team in national interest.

“As Mr Speaker to grow in age, stature and wisdom, I am sure that he will continue to become even more impactful in our mission to deepen democracy, enhance governance and improve service delivery by government to the people of Nigeria.

“May Allah Grant Mr Speaker many more years of selfless service to our great nation, Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The senate president wished him a happy birthday and many happy returns. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,