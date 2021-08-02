Senate President felicitates Omo-Agege at 58

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem



The the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Deputy Senate , Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 58th birthday Aug.  3.

Lawan’s message is contained in a statement signed Monday in Abuja his Media Adviser, Mr Ola Awoniyi.

The senate joined other distinguished members the red chambers the National Assembly, family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the occasion with his deputy.

He described Omo-Agege as a worthy son Urhobo and great representative the Delta Central Senatorial District.

“Sen. Omo-Agege has been an invaluable colleague and dependable ally in the leadership of the august assembly of the ninth Senate.

“This has enabled us work in harmony between us and fellow distinguished senators, who had graciously given us the mandate pilot the affairs of the upper chamber.

“I am confident that we will continue work together as we done so far, enhance the delivery of the promises contained in the Legislative Agenda that we published at the inception of the ninth Senate in 2019,” Lawan said.

The senate president wishes the “Obarisi” of Urhoboland many more years of good health, and continued impactful service his fatherland, Nigeria. (NAN)

