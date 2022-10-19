Senate President felicitates former Head of State Yakubu Gowon @ 88

By Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon on his 88th birthday.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser of Media Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I heartily felicitate our elder statesman, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as he turns 88-year old today.

“I join the Nigerian people in rejoicing with the great General for marking this occasion in good health, surrounded by many generations of his family.

“At a young age, Gowon played the leadership role destiny bestowed on him at a critical juncture in the history of our nation with equanimity, honesty and humility.

“His legacy of keeping Nigeria united and indivisible will forever be appreciated by generations of his compatriots and lovers of our great country,” he said.

“The general has kept faith in the Nigerian project, heartily deploying the power of prayers to back the efforts of his successors in nation-building through his ‘Nigeria Prays’ mission.

“I wish His Excellency a happy birthday, happy returns of the day and many more years in good health.”(NAN)

