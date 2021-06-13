Senate President felicitates former Head of State Gen. Abubakar at 79

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Lawan’s message is contained in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday.

He rejoiced with the family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.

He said that Abubakar would forever be remembered for his demonstration of uncommon statesmanship and patriotism by quickly guiding Nigeria into the Fourth Republic.

Lawan said that this has been the country’s most enduring democratic dispensation and also commended Abubakar’s efforts since his retirement in promoting peace, unity and good governance in the country.

Lawan prayed that Allah should grant the General many more years in good health so that he could continue his selfless service to his fatherland.(NAN)