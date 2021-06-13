Senate President felicitates former Head of State Gen. Abubakar at 79

The President of the Senate, . Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated a former of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of 79th birthday.

Lawan’s message contained in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday.

rejoiced with the family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.

said that Abubakar would forever be remembered for demonstration of uncommon statesmanship and patriotism by quickly guiding Nigeria into the Fourth Republic.

Lawan said  that this has been the country’s most enduring democratic dispensation and also commended  Abubakar’s efforts his retirement in  promoting peace, unity and good governance in the country.

Lawan prayed  that Allah should  grant the many more years in good health so that could continue his selfless service to his fatherland.(NAN)

