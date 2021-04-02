Senate President donates N8m to victims of Yobe market fire disaster

April 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



President of the Senate, Lawan, on Friday, donated the sum of N8 million to victims of the Yan Harawa market fire disaster in Yobe State.

In a statement Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant on Press, Lawan the donation he paid a visit to the market in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the visit, Lawan appealed to the leaders of the Yan Harawa market association to ensure that all victims of the fire incident benefitted equally from monetary , irrespective of party affiliation.

He also assured that the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also support victims of the fire incident.

“I hereby donate the sum of N8 million naira. Please, should shared equally to all victims affected the market fire disaster.

“Whatever you receive, make sure shared to all those who are affected irrespective of whatever political party they belong to.

“I pray that may we continue to experience peace in this zone, and also in Yobe State and Nigeria”, the Senate President said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,