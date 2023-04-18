Senate President: Director, others say Kalu is the right man

Hilary Akalugwu

Some residents of Nsukka town in Enugu State have urged the leadership of the APC to ensure that Senate President in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) is zoned to South East.

They said this in Nsukka on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on their expectations from the 10th NASS.

Prof Jonah Onuoha, Director, Centre for American Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said allowing the South East to produce next Senate President would ensure equity, fairness and justice in the country.

Onuoha urged political stakeholders in the zone to endorse Sen Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and incumbent Senate Majority Whip, as consensus candidate for the South East.

” Kalu has been a strong member of APC in the country and particularly in the southeast, in spite of strong opposition against the party in the zone, he stood his ground.

“This is the best time to reward his resilience and loyalty to APC by electing him as the next Senate President.

“Electing Kalu as the next Senate President will not only boost APC’s image in the South East, but will also help to peacify Ndigbo and reduce the clamours for secession over alleged marginalisation,” he said.

Onuoha, who was the immediate past Head of Department, Political Science in UNN, urged all Senators in the zone, irrespective of political party affiliations, to rally round Kalu for the position.

“Kalu as the former governor of Abia State, a successful business man, an employer of labour, a ranking Senator, a detribalised Nigerian and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, has all it takes to be good Senate President.

“I have no doubt that if he is elected, he will not only ensure robust legislations but help to move the country forward.”

Also, Prof Ifeanyichukwu Abada, the incumbent Head of Department, Political Science, UNN, said electing Kalu as the next president of the Senate, would give Ndigbo a sense of belonging and a testimony that the country had embraced inclusive government.

“For some time now, Ndigbo has been marginalised, but we should know that Nigeria is not complete without the Igbos.

The incoming Federal Government will achieve more in embracing government of national unity and inclusiveness by carrying every geopolitical zones in the country along without discrimination.

Abada urged Ohaneze Ndigbo to see that the Senate president position was zoned to the Southeast and ensure Kalu was endorsed as the consensus candidate.

Also, Mr Innocent Amuzie, a lawyer and a Rights Activist, said it was the turn of South East to produce Senate President, as it would help to percify and compensate the zone for long time marginalisation.

” If the South East produces the 10th NASS Senate President, it will be a palliative to Ndigo because of many years of marginalisation.

“Sen. Kalu in my own view, is the right man for the job, being former governor, successful businessman, ranking senator and detribalised Nigerian and one who believes in the unity of the country, ” the activist said.(NAN)