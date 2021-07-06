Senate President constitutes Conference Committee on PIB

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, has announced the composition of the Conference Committee on the (PIB).

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the plenary.

The members of the committee include:
Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, as Chairman,Sen. Mohammed Sabo, representing North-West Sen.Albert Bassey representing South- South, Sen. Danjuma Goje North-, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, South- West Sen.Stella Oduah South- Sen. Gabriel Suswam North- Central.

Lawn urged members of the committee meet with their counterparts the House of Representatives the National Assembly produce a final document on the PIB onward transmission the President Muhammadu Buhari assent.

“The conference committee will meet with our counterparts the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee.

We hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues the House of Representatives.” (NAN)

