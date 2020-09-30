Senate President congratulates PDP on victory in Edo guber election

Share the news













President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday at penary congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on its victory at the Sept. 19, Edo governorship election.

He also congratulated and commended the people of Edo for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Lawan made the commendation while responding to a point of order brought by Sen. Matthew Urhoghidge (PDP Edo South), on the successful conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Security Agencies and other stakeholders.

Lawan, while making his remarks on the point of order, also commended the PDP’s two senators for eulogising President Muhammadu Buhari for the peaceful conduct of the Edo election and construction of projects in Taraba.

He, however, urged the opposition party to also congratulate the current administration, in the event that the rulling part won the Oct. 10, Ondo governorship election.

“Today is a very good day for democracy in Nigeria.

“The two senators, who spoke although they are in opposition elogised the administration of President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And they have very solid and stable ground for doing so. This is how it should be.

“I want to congratulate the people of Edo State and I want to congratulate the PDP in Edo, for winning the election.

“We are looking forward to October when the APC will do the same here and congratulate the President the Inspector General of Police and everybody for fair and free election.

“I hope that the opposition will not see that election as compromised, we thank you for that very frank and patriotic submission.”

Earlier, Urhoghide, having cited order 43 of the Senate rules commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair elections during the Sept. 19, Edo election.

“We commend the President for the free and fair elections in Edo. We also commend the Inspector General of Police (IG), we also commend INEC for its efforts in the conduct of the election.

He said INEC’s promise of a free and fair elections was delivered in the Edo election.

He also thanked the Oba of Benin and the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led peace commitee for their efforts at ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

Also at plenary, senate considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are: the Charted Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria Establishmemt Bill, 2020; Nigeria Mineral Development Corporation Establishment Bill, 2020; and Donkey Slaughter Regulations and Export Certification Bill, 2020.

Others are the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alterations Bill, 2020; and Presidential Inauguration Bill, 2020 sponsored by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West).

Senate also received the report of the Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning and Economic Affairs on 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and Fiscal Strategy Pepper (FSP).

It also refered President Muhammadu buhari’s request on reimbursement of N148.14 billiion through issuance of promissory note to five states for Federal roads executed to the Committee on Local and Foreign debt.

The committee is to report back to plenary in two weeks.

Senate also passed for Second reading, a bill sponsored by Sen. Abdullah Yahaya (APC-Kebbi), on a bill for an Act to repeal the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria for effective management of airports in Nigeria.

It also considered for second reading a bill for an Act to provide for establishment of Nigeria Safety Investigations Bureau.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Yayaya (APC-Kebbi), was meant to regulate, prevent and provide effective administration for safety investigation in Nigeria.

It also passed for second reading a bill sponsored by Sen. Bassey Akpan (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) on an act to amend the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account).(NAN)

