President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated Mustapha Isa on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).



Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Wednesday.



He also congratulated other members of the executives of the guild who were either elected or re-elected on Tuesday by their fellow editors.



“The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections are a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs.



“You therefore deserve plaudits for living up to the high expectations that society has of you as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“In that light, I enjoin you to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as you discharge your critical role of gate keeping in your various media organisations.

“The Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical period of our national development,” Lawan said.(NAN)

