Senate President congratulates new executives of Nigerian Guild of Editors

June 2, 2021



President of the Senate, has congratulated Mustapha Isa on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).


Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi on Wednesday.


He also congratulated other members of the of the guild who were either elected re-elected on Tuesday by their fellow editors.


“The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections are a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs.


therefore deserve plaudits for living up to the high expectations that society has of as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“In that light, I enjoin to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and as discharge your critical role of gate keeping in your various media organisations.

“The Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical of national development,” Lawan said.(NAN)

