Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

By Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on his 76th birthday anniversary slated for July 23.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi on Friday in Abuja, joined Adamu’s family, friends, political associates and members of APC to rejoice with the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.

“I congratulate our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

“Adamu is known for building bridges of friendship across our dear country, Nigeria, in an illustrious political career that has spanned many decades.

“During this time, he has played significant roles in the political development of our country through active participation in drafting the 1979 and 1999 Constitutions, political party formation at various times in our history and governance as a minister, and two-term governor of Nasarawa.”

Sen. Adamu was also a Distinguished Senator from 2011 until his emergence as the national chairman of our great party, the APC, in March 2022.

“And since taking the party chair, the Turakin Keffi has again been proving his mettle as an effective leader in this critical stage of the political process of our country.

“I pray that Allah will continue to strengthen him and endow him with good health to continue to chart the right course for our party and Nigeria in general,” Lawan said.

The senate president wishes Sen. Adamu a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.(NAN)

