Senate President condoles with Yobe Governor over death of Commissioner



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, over the death of the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Goni Lawan.

Goni Lawan died Tuesday evening in an auto crash.



The Senate President commiserates with the family of the deceased and the entire people of Yobe State over the tragic incident.



He also sympathises with those who sustained injuries from the accident and pray for their quick recovery.



The Senate President prays Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and also his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

