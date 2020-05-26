Senate President condoles with NUJ over death of New Telegraph Editor

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, on the death of one of their colleagues, Mr. Waheed Bakare.

Lawan also condoled with Mr Bakare’s family, and the management and staff of the New Telegraph newspapers where Bakare worked as the Saturday editor.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Mr Bakare and to members of the journalism profession in general over the untimely death of their colleagues.

“May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul eternal bliss and comfort his loved ones and colleagues as they grapple with the painful loss,” Lawan said.

Related