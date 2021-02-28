Senate President condoles with Emir of Fika over loss of son

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers over the death of his eldest son, Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa.

Lawan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, also commiserated with the Fika Emirate and the entire people of Yobe over the tragic loss.

“I commiserate with our royal father, the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa CON, over this painful and irreparable loss.

“I urge him to take solace in Allah who gives and takes away as he pleases.

“May Allah forgive the deceased his sins, accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the loved ones that he left behind,’’ Lawan stated. (NAN)