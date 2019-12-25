Senate president condemns attack on former president Jonathan’s home

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has condemned the attack by unidentified gunmen, on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa.

Lawan’s Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted the lawmaker as saying that the attack, which reportedly claimed the life of a soldier on guard at the location, was despicable.

Lawan said that the incident defied logic and should be condemned without reservation by all right thinking Nigerians.

The president of the senate called on relevant security agencies to get to the roots of the barbaric incident with a view to bringing those behind it to justice.

Lawan commended the security personnel on guard for their prompt response and bravery in foiling the dastardly intentions of the attackers and also commiserated with the family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident.(NAN)