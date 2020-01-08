Senate President commiserates with Yobe fire victims

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of the mother and her three daughters, who died on Tuesday night in a fire disaster at Red Bricks Quarters on Maiduguri road, Damaturu in Yobe state.

In a statement by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate, on Wednesday, Lawan commended the head of the family who rescued his five-year-old son before escaping from the inferno.

The Senate President also condoled with the Government and people of Yobe State over the tragic incident.

Lawan enjoined the people to take seriously tips for prevention of fire disaster in homes and offices, especially whenever there is a power outage.

He prayed for Allah’s comfort for the bereaved family and for an end to such incidents.