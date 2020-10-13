Senate President charges Federal Character Commission to ensure equity, fairness, justice

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to ensure equitable distribution of employment opportunities among all the states of the federation.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media, Isa Mohammed, Senator Lawan gave the charge when the Executive Chairman of FCC, Dr Muheebbat Dankaka, and other members of the Commission paid him a courtesy visit.

“The FCC is designed purposely to provide stability in the country. No part of the country should be neglected; no part of this country should feel shortchanged, and this is the essence of the Commission,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said in the event that any state takes undue advantage in the recruitment process, the Commission should not allow any further recruitment from that state until the other states are properly taken care of.

“We have witnessed that kind of situation where a Chief Executive Officer of an agency will simply take advantage of his office and pass through your system and get all his people into the organisation to the neglect of other parts of the country.

“Your organisation is important because you give people a sense of belonging even though it is in our character to complain of marginalisation even where there is none. But figures do not lie.

“Where you think it is hot for you to handle come to National Assembly, we will help and support you on that because this country belongs to all of us irrespective of where one comes from, therefore there must be fairness, justice and equity in the way and manner offices are shared and opportunities given”.

He, however, urged the Commission to always work closely with the Senate committee on Federal Character in all its activities and decision making process.

Lawan urged the Commission to hasten the presentation of its proposed amendment to the Act establishing it for expeditious consideration by the National Assembly.

In her remarks, the Executive Chairman of FCC, Dr. Dankaka, urged the Senate to support the commission’s request to President Muhammadu Buhari for an increase in funding. To this request, Lawan assured of the Senate’s support in their quest for an increase in funding. (NAN)