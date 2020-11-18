Senate President celebrates Buni at 53

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has celebrated Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on the occasion of his 53rd birthday which comes up on Nov. 19.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Wednesday, said he joined the family, friends, political associates of the governor and the entire people of Yobe in celebrating the occasion.

He said the occasion was worthy of celebration because Gov. Buni had devoted his life to the service of his people and excelled in the calling.

“I rejoice with His Excellency, members of his family, friends, political associates and our good people of Yobe State on this auspicious occasion.

“It is particularly worthy of note the giant strides the administration of Gov. Buni has made in just 17 months in Yobe, which are visible in improved security, infrastructure and general economic development of the state.

“The governor has also commendably discharged the additional responsibility assigned to him by our great party, the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to resolve internal conflicts and reposition the party for its historic leadership role in nation-building and socio-political development of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wished the governor many more years of good health for continued service of his state and fatherland.(NAN)