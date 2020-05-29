Senate President appoints Fema Special Assistant on Sports Development

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has appointed Sani Fema, a former member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee, as his on .

Fema’s appointment was conveyed in a letter dated May 14 and signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The Clerk of the National Assembly congratulated Fema on his appointment, adding that it was a testimony of the ’s confidence and trust in him.

Fema was the Special Adviser  to the Governor of Yobe on Special Duties from 2005 to 2007.

He was also the Executive Chairman of Yobe State Sports Commission from 2007 to 2015.

Fema had served as Chairman of Yobe Desert Stars Football Club from 2001 to 2015, and was elected NFF Executive Committee member in 2014.(NAN)


