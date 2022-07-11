Senate President, APC N/East caucus hail Shettima’s choice as VP candidate

July 11, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



President of the  Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and North East caucus of the  APC   has congratulated  Sen. Kashim Shettima on his nomination as  2023 vice presidential candidate of the party.Shettima is running mate to APC presidential candidate,  Sen. Bola  Tinubu.Lawan in a statement on behalf of the caucus in Abuja on Monday said  Tinubu and the APC  made an excellent choice in Shettima.

According to Lawan, Shettima, a former two-term governor of Borno  joined the public service with impeccable credentials, which he had improved upon,  by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions he has held.Lawan said Shettima’s  background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he recorded as governor and in the  senate.He said  the APC presidential running mate was a loyal and committed member of the  party, adding that he possed what it took  to be the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“We, the North-East caucus of the APC attest that Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to  Tinubu.“We as a caucus, pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again toward another resounding victory in the general elections.“

We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria  to give the APC standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support.“We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country,” Lawan said.(NAN)