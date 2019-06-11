Senate president: APC chieftain tasks Lawan on synergy

#TrackNigeria: Chief Abayomi Adesanya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Ondo state has tasked newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on the need for synergy among members.

He said Lawan should work assiduously with members and executive arm of government for dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Lawan pulled 79 votes to defeat his rival, Ali Ndume from the same APC who scored 28 votes of the 107 senators at the red chamber on Tuesday.

Abayomi, while congratulating Lawan in a telephone interview with NAN on Tuesday, shortly after the election, urged Lawan to see his new position beyond party lines but be one indivisible house to protect tbe country’s democracy.

He said that the 9th assembly should hit the ground running in their legislative duties for Nigeria to be taken to greater heights.

“I congratulate Lawan, the new senate president and urge him to see his position as an act of God and beyond party lines for Nigerians to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

‘He should work assiduously with his colleagues and executive arm so that the senate can hit the ground running on their legislative duties to take Nigeria to greater heights’” he said.

Adesanya, a former APC Publicity Secretary in Ondo state, however commended APC senators who obeyed party supremacy which reflected in the emergence of Lawan as Senate President.

He expressed delight that the APC party has now strengthened its internal democracy and learnt from its 2015 mistakes.

Lawan, representing Yobe North becomes the 14th Senate President sworn in since the beginning of democracy in 1999. (NAN)

