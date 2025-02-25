Senate President Akpabio: At It Again – VIEW Statement

(25th February 2025) The troubling actions of Senate President Godswill Akpabio against Senator Natasha.Akpoti once again highlight the systemic suppression of women’s voices in Nigerian politics. The recent incident, where Senator Akpoti was ordered out of the Senate chambers for asserting her rightful role to speak, is not an isolated case but part of a disturbing pattern of gender-based intimidation that must be interrogated & challenged.

This follows previous instances where the Senate President has demonstrated disregard for Senator Akpoti and other women in leadership, a trend that Voices for Inclusion and Equity For Women (VIEW) and other advocates for gender inclusion have consistently condemned.

The continued harassment of Senator Akpoti is emblematic of a broader culture where women who demand accountability and equity are met with hostility rather than respect.

Senator Akpoti’s defiance—her firm statement, “I am not afraid of you”—is a rallying cry for all women in leadership, reinforcing the necessity of unwavering resilience in the face of institutional suppression. It is unacceptable that female lawmakers must constantly fight not just for policies and representation but for the fundamental right to be heard and respected.

Why is it that the Senate President cannot engage with.Senator Akpoti without resorting to condescension and dismissal? A leader in his position should be able to engage in discourse with respect and fairness rather than resorting to outright disregard and intimidation.

This latest episode reaffirms the urgent need for systemic change.

VIEW reiterates its strong condemnation of the Senate President’s actions and demands accountability for his behavior. As a leader in a democratic institution, he must uphold respect, fairness, and inclusivity, ensuring that all lawmakers, regardless of gender, are treated with dignity. Concrete measures must be taken to end gender- based intimidation in the Senate, as the continued bullying and silencing of female lawmakers cannot be tolerated & should not continue.

The Nigerian Senate must also take deliberate steps to foster a political culture that welcomes and supports women’s voices, ensuring their full engagement & participation in governance.

VIEW stands unwavering in its solidarity with Senator Natasha Akpoti and all

Nigerian women who refuse to be silenced. A democracy that marginalizes women’s voices is a democracy in crisis. We will continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability until true inclusivity is achieved.

Signed

Asma’u Joda

Maryam Uwais

Mairo Mandara

Fatima Akilu

Aisha Oyebode

KadariaAhmed

Aisha Waziri Ibrahim

For VIEW

(VIEW is a North Central, North East, and North West Nigeria coalition committed to fostering equitable, inclusive, and just societies for women across the nation)