Senate President advocates girl-child protection, empowerment

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has emphasised the need for the Federal Government to ensure the protection and empowerment of the girl-child in Nigeria.

Lawan made made the remark on Tuesday in a statement to mark the International Day for the Girl Child, which was celebrated on Oct. 12.

According to him, efforts must be made by government at all levels to prioritise the protection of the girl-child from violence, rape and all forms of discrimination.

He said that the girl-child had for long been deprived of equal opportunities as the male counterpart, needed to propel the female to leadership positions in the country.

“We are in a situation where our girls need to be protected from violence.

“Our country and society must continue to support the girls in the area of educating and empowering them, and giving them all the available opportunities for them to actualise their potential like the boys are given.

“Today, we have only seven female senators. This kind of situation can be corrected right from the early stages when the girl-child is given all the opportunities.

“We hope that one day, this chamber should have 50 per cent of Senators being female.

“We need to improve on this as a country by giving our girls the needed empowerment and skills that will propel them to become leaders in the future, and the country will be better for it,” Lawan said. (NAN)