Senate Presidency: Yari ignores APC’s zoning plan, intensifies campaign

…as senators rally round him

By Haruna Salami

Former Governor of Zamfara state and senator-elect for Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari has ignored the APC zoning arrangement and declared for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

His declaration on Monday in Abuja, according to him “is in line with constitutional provisions and not zoning arrangement made by any political party”.

Yari who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the sideline of induction programme held for senators and members-elect for the 10th National Assembly at International Conference Centre (ICC) , said his aspiration is not an affront against his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC ).

The National Working Committee of APC had, in giving direction to where the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will come from, zoned the Presidency of the Senate to South-South in person of Godswill Akpabio and Deputy President of the Senate to North West in person of Jibrin Barau.

But eight days after, Yari insisted that he is still in the race as provided for by section 50 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

“My aspiration for Presidency of the 10th Senate is covered by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution which to me is superior to any other law or arrangement.

“I am a loyal party man, nobody has told me that any position has been zoned to anywhere as far as the 10th National Assembly is concerned.

“Position of President of the Senate , is first among equals among the 109 Senators. Any senator-elect who wants to occupy the position, must seek for support of others which I am doing.

“It is hire and fire arrangement. I want them to hire me as President of the 10th Senate on the day of inauguration. Many of those approached by me have given their supports and I won’t disappoint them.

“My becoming Senate President on the day of inauguration lies with decision that will be made by 108 other senators that day and nothing else”, he said.

Throwing his weight behind Yari, another senator-elect from Zamfara state, Sahabi Ya’u, told journalists at separate interview, that as far as he and many of the senators-elect on the platform of APC are concerned, the zoning made by the party was not known to them.

“I read about the zoning arrangement in the papers like other people . Nobody has discussed such a plan with us and in any case, Senators – elect are the ones to decide who they want as President or Deputy President”, he said.

Also commenting on the issue at another interview session with journalists, Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party, Anambra Central), said senators-elect and not party arrangement, will decide who becomes what and what on the day of inauguration

“APC as the ruling party and the party with majority of seats in the Senate, has zoned the positions of President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate to the zones it felt deserves them, but on the day of inauguration, senators-elect will decide the fate of those interested in the positions as provided for by the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution”, he said.