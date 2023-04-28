Senate Presidency: We haven’t made endorsement, says Forum

By Naomi Sharang

Forum of former House of Representatives members who are now senators-elect, says the group has not endorsed any candidate for the position of President of Senate.

Convener of the group and Senator-elect, Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West), made this known while briefing newsmen after a meeting with members of the forum in Abuja on Friday.

Wadada, who is to represent Nasarawa-West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, said that the forum was yet to declare its support for any candidate.

He said there was no discussion whatsoever about anybody’s candidature yet. When we get to the bridge we will cross it,” he said.

He said with the support of his colleagues, he has the privilege of convening the former House of Representatives members that are now senators-elect.

“This is for us to reunite for the good of the country devoid of our different political parties,” he said.

“We are also uniting devoid of the different political parties we belong to and the sentiments talked about.

“We have decided to come together because we had experienced it before.

“I was a member of the House of Representatives in the fifth and sixth Assemblies.

“So we have decided to come together because we constitute a good bloc.

“We are about 26 members of the forum. This gives us a good bloc for us to come together with that sportsmanship we had at different times while in the house of representatives for the development of the country.

“We are getting rejuvenated for the good of Nigeria,” Wadada said.

He listed the likes of Gov. of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, who is also now a Senator-elect; former member, House of Representatives, Sen. Abdul Ningi, and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, among members of the forum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those that attended the meeting included Senate Chief Whip,

Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), and other senators-elect: Ned Nwoko; Delta, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo; Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

Others were Sen. Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo), Sen. Nasir Sani Zangon Daura (APC-Katsina), Sen. Ibrahim Khalid (PDP-Kaduna), Sen. Nwoye Tony (LP-Anambra North), Sen. Emmanuel Udende (APC-Benue) and Sen. Karimi Sunday (APC-Kogi ). (NAN)