Senate Presidency: Ohaneze Ndigbo canvases support for Umahi

..as Igbo Leaders including Traditional Rulers, Elders Council endorse him

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has requested for support for emergence of Governor David Umahi as Senate President for the 10th Senate sessions.

The group said that Umahi has demonstrated democratic tolerance without penchant for sectional politics.

A press statement issued by Secretary General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro explained that it is obviously fair that the Senate President should this dispensation emerge from the South East geo-political zone.

Beyond the consideration of the South East for the position, the document stated that more important is the choice of the occupant of the office, posited that Nigeria currently need politicians with spread of acceptance and without bias of religion, ethnicity.

” Umahi fits in this. When some politicians here were pursuing selfish interests, Umahi who is currently the Senator- elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone took his people into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, just like he saw tomorrow. He has made friends across the divide, he has demonstrated tolerance for all sections and strata, so is most fitted for the cap”.

” For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanize support for our long sought chance to have one of us stride to presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate President”.

They noted that every well meaning rules are made for general good, “Whatever can stand against this genuine request can to bent to achieve the best for the time “.

Similarly, different socio cultural and political groups in South East have have indication that to support the advocacy for a tested and trusted hand from South East to clinch the the Senate Presidency. The groups including South East Traditional Rulers, Elders Council, Political Organisation in South East have indicated interest in championing the course for the emergence of Umahi as Senate President of the 10tj National Assembly, saying that time has come in Nigeria when people of proven trackrecords should be called to higher service.

In a separate communication by the State Working Committee of APC Ebonyi State led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the group has presented to the President-elect,the person of Umahi for his gracious consideration while looking forward to South East producing the Senate President. According to the group, Governor Umahi has the most broad-based and acceptable credentials to lead the red Chambers in this democratic dispensation of renewed hope.

Newsdiaryonline however reports that former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu, a ranking Senator from the South East, is also one of the strong contenders for the post Senate President.