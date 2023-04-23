Senate Presidency: Jibrin right man for the job – APC chieftain 

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano, Alhaji Danbalki Kwamanda, has described Senator Barau jibrin as the best man to be the president of the 10th senate.

Kwamanda disclosed this during a news conference on Saturday in Kano.

The Kano APC chieftain explained that the Senator, representing Kano North Senatorial district, was the right man for the job.

He said that the ranking Senator from Kano should be considered to occupy the seat of the 10th National Assembly’s Senate President.

Kwamanda, who is also an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisted that Senator Jibrin is the most suitable of all the candidates vying to be Senate president.

“Jibrin, who is humble, possesses the leadership qualities and experiences to stir the ship of the Senate. I urge the Senators and APC stakeholders to consider jibrin for the seat.

“Jibrin belongs to everyone in the Senate and I have no doubt he would be considered,” he explained.

Kwamanda also described Senator Jibrin as a vibrant parliamentarian, saying that under his leadership, Nigeria would progress.

He noted that the responsibility lies on the party’s zoning principles. (NAN)