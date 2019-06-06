Senate Presidency: Goje steps down for Lawan

June 6, 2019 Featured, News, Politics, Project




#TrackNigeria – Senator  Danjuma Goje(APC-Gombe Central) on Thursday announced his withdrawal from the race for Senate Presidency  and endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Ahmad Lawan(APC Yobe North).

The election for Senate Presidency is expected to hold on June 11.

Goje and Lawan spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside  Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, was present as Goje and  Lawan fielded questions from State House correspondents. (NAN).

