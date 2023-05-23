Senate Presidency: Enugu APC endorses Akpabio

…Says He Is The Best Choice For The Office

By Chimezie Godfrey

The aspiration of Senator-Elect and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday received another boost with his endorsement by the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Enugu State Publicity Secretary, Charles Solo Ako Esq and made available to newsmen in Enugu, the state capital.

According to the statement, “It is a thing of joy that we are preparing for the swearing-in of our President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next few days. Thenceforth, we shall look up to the constitution of the Principal Officers of the National Assemblies.

“At present, a lot have been going on, on the contest for the seat of the Senate President; the number 3 citizen of our dear country. All the aspirants for the seat of the Senate President are eminently qualified; but one amongst them is more eminently qualified than others. However, the route of leadership is a journey and never a destination.

“Godswill Akpabio CON, has walked through this route over time with trust, commitment and loyalty, through quality service delivery and good governance. Akpabio turned a pedestrian state like Akwa Ibom into a destination of choice to all Nigerians and the global community. This giant strides towards ‘Uncommon Transformation’ is enough to earn Akpabio any higher political aspiration and height globally and Nigeria in particular.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio on the night of the 2022 APC Special National Convention at the Eagle Square, had in earnest declared an unflinching support, readiness, willingness and desire to work with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the peace, stability and unity of our country.

” In Akpabio’s message to his numerous delegates and supporters – “for 2023, I want to join you to go with the president that has vision”.

“At the Eagle Square, that same night, Akpabio eulogized Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “the man who does not only have sight but also has vision”. In his great words of assurance, “I will join the next president to turn boys in Nigeria into men”. Addressing the 93 delegates from Akwa Ibom State and 1200 delegates across Nigeria, Akpabio declared, “As I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“Should anyone actually contest the seat of the Senate President with Akpabio? Who else could the cap fit better than Akpabio? Akpabio has actually walked himself into the seat of the Senate President. He has made the sacrifices in earnest and equally paid his dues, which, none of his contemporaries ever dared to.

“Akpabio is a Unifier and he remains the best for the seat of the Senate President. He is the best choice for the 10th Senate. I call on all the Senators-elect to give Godswill Akpabio, their votes as ‘Renewed Hope’ Has Dawned In Nigeria’. Godswill Akpabio is the God’s will for the 10th Senate President.

“We shall be happy and proud for it. God bless us as we do the will of God.”