Senate Presidency: APC group condemns campaign of calumny against Izunaso

By Deji Abdulwahab

The All Progressives Congress (APC)

Integrity Group has condemned in totality the recent campaign of calumny against a contender of the Senate President, Sen. Osita Izunaso by unpatriotic and faceless group.

This is contained in a statement jointly issued in Abuja on Sunday by the group’s Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary, Chisom Nwakanma.

Izunaso had declared his intention to contest for the position of the president of the 10th Senate.which would hold on June 13.

“We call on the supporters of Sen. Izunaso in the Senate, APC, and Nigeria at large to disregard the recent campaign of calumny against the leading contender of the Senate President, Sen. Izunaso by surreptitious sponsors of blackmail.

“We want you to support Izunaso to become the Senate President to help bring the new Nigeria anticipated for,” group said.

According to the statement, the APC Integrity group wonders why the said victim of the alleged rape incident, one Chioma Chikere, remains a ghost whose photo and real personality is a phantom.

“The publication which referenced a student of Imo State University (IMSU), who cried out to Nigerians, and who is said to have lamented that Sen. Izunaso

should not be allowed to be the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, is nothing but anti-gregarious, and an illegality which should not be allowed to fester.

“If indeed the respected Distinguished Senator-elect was culpable of any such misdemeanor, why is there no court ruling or verdict in that regard?

“That this merchant of cheap blackmail would wait until now to go to street with such frivolous, baseless and corrupt atmosphere of cheap tales, tells of the tainted state of their minds.

“Especially when it is against a man of such public image who has been in public domain, walking freely and has by no means be found wanting or declared wanted by any security apparatus.

“We challenge the peddlers of this irrational, shameful and disgraceful tale to bring the face of the accuser indicting the Distinguished Lawmaker of the allegation, otherwise, the APC Integrity Group would be compelled to engineer a lawsuit against the purveyor of such ‘graveyard story.’

