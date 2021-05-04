Senate postpones meeting with Service Chiefs over security concerns

By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan announced postponement of a scheduled meeting with chiefs and other security agencies over the security situation in the country.

According to him, Senate resolved last week to invite to invite Chiefs, that is Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police and DG NIA will coming today by 11 a.m. to brief Senate on security situation.

However, he said “today the national security Council is continuing with its meeting that it started last week

“Therefore the invited security heads will not able to before us today” as the Senate not sure if the security chiefs will finish their meeting today.

“We are assuming that it will spill to too. To on the side of we have now fixed the day for our meeting to Thursday May 6, 2021

Lawan then appealed to all of his colleagues that the briefing by the Chiefs and other security agencies “will be crucial for us to be properly informed, properly guided and that if ’s any for supplementary budget we will understand why we consider and approve it”.

 He assured that on Thursday the item on the order paper will be the briefing by the Service Chiefs and other security agencies.

