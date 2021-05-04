By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has announced the postponement of a scheduled meeting with the service chiefs and other security agencies over the security situation in the country.

According to him, the Senate resolved last week to invite to invite the Service Chiefs, that is the Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police and DG NIA will be coming today by 11 a.m. to brief the Senate on the security situation.

However, he said “today the national security Council is continuing with its meeting that it started last week

“Therefore the invited security heads will not be able to appear before us today” as the Senate was not sure if the security chiefs will finish their meeting today.

“We are assuming that it will spill to Wednesday too. To be on the side of caution we have now fixed the day for our meeting to be Thursday May 6, 2021

Lawan then appealed to all of his colleagues that the briefing by the Service Chiefs and other security agencies “will be very crucial for us to be properly informed, properly guided and that if there’s any request for supplementary budget we will understand why we should consider and approve it”.

He assured that on Thursday the only item on the order paper will be the briefing by the Service Chiefs and other security agencies.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

