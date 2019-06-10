Senate: Politician envisages healthy executive/legislature relationship under Lawan

#TrackNigeria: Alhaji Mustapha Umar, a second republic politician, said the election of Senator Ahmed Lawan as senate president will provide the required leadership free of unnecessary antagonism for a productive relationship between the executive and legislature.

Umar who disclosed this on Monday in an interview in Damaturu said, “The 20 years of robust and productive legislative experience in the National Assembly, has adequately prepared Senator Lawan for the office of the Senate President.

“He has sufficiently demonstrated commitment, passion and patriotism for the development of Nigeria.

“The Senate will therefore under his leadership, provide the necessary support to the executive arm of government to execute its policies and programs to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“I am very optimistic that his leadership will not only be supportive and productive but, will help Nigeria to recover what was lost under the leadership of the 8th assembly,” Umar said.

He therefore called on the incoming senators to elect Lawan in the national interest.

“The Senators should look beyond party boundaries because hunger, poverty, illiteracy and crime do not discriminate along party differences; we need good governance to fight these vices irrespective of political, religious, regional and ethnic differences,” the retired politician said.

Umar also urged Nigerians to support the Buhari administration to consolidate the achievements recorded in the last four years.

“No nation can prosper in the midst of insecurity and corruption,” he noted, adding that the increasing rate of crime across the country was due to corruption and injustice.

“If we have a corrupt free government, legislature, police, judiciary and the media, justice and fairness will prevail and there will be less crime.” (NAN)

