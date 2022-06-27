Senate plans National Green Summit to address gas emission

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate says it plans to hold a National Green Summit in August to address the problem of increasing gas emission in the country.



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Sen. Lawal Anka ( APC- Zamfara), said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.



Anka said that the summit would provide a platform for discussing a workable measure to combat high rate of gas emissions in the country.



According to him, ”Nigeria is a high-net gas emitter and has consistently ranked among the 10th highest gas emitting countries in the world.



” We are currently the seventh largest gas flaring nation in the world , this combined with other emission sources like oil spillage and non – oil sector , notably agriculture , transportation and power sector.



“The country has witnessed the Lake Chad basin rapidly drying up and the entire country has also been assailed by climate – induced conflicts leading to high human casualties and non quantifiable material losses,” he said.



Anka said that tge summit was designed for stakeholders to discuss and make inputs on how best to mitigate the problem of climate change.



He named the theme of the summit as” Collective Action for Gas Emission Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation in Nigeria.”(NAN)

