Senate: PDP, Senators will present unified minority leadership – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that the party would provide a unified minority leadership of the Senate after due and conclusive considerations.

The PDP gave the assurance on Monday as part of resolutions of the Meeting of PDP NWC and Party Caucus in the Senate.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba revealed that

the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday, July 3, 2023 met with members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate.

Ologunagba said that at the meeting, the importance of a virile and stable opposition in the Senate and indeed the National Assembly was emphasized and the Caucus assured that it will play that important role in the defense of democracy, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

According to him, the meeting condemned in its entirety the alleged subterranean moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle with the affairs of the Minority with regards to the emergence of the Minority Leadership which is an exclusive reserve of the Minority Caucus as expressly stipulated by Constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

“The PDP and the Senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the Minority Leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations. Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the on-going consultation in the Minority Caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate has not been concluded and that upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action.

“The PDP NWC commends the members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate for their unity, steadfastness, loyalty to the Party and commitment towards the sustenance and deepening of democracy in our country,” he stated.

