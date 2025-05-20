‎Senate PDP Caucus urges Nigerians to be patient with party

‎

‎By Haruna Salami

‎The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the party, assuring that the party will come out of its current challenges stronger.

‎Addressing journalists at the National Assembly Tuesday, the Senate Minority Leader and Chairman of the Caucus, Senator Abba Moro said what the PDP is going through is not limited to the party as other political parties have their fair share of crisis.

‎“For the avoidance of doubt, this press conference is by the senators of the PDP extraction and is coming after a series of meetings of the Senate caucus of the PDP, and after due consideration of issues surrounding the affairs of our great party. And we consider it imperative to issue this statement to assure members of our great party, that contrary to the insinuations that the PDP is in shreds and at the verge of collapse, the party remains very, very strong and will continue to wax stronger.

‎ The PDP Senate caucus observes that the current conflicts in the PDP is not unique to the PDP alone, as other political parties, for example, the All Progressive Congress, the Labor Party, and the New Nigerian People’s Party, have their own shares of crisis and conflicts.

‎“The Senate caucus of the PDP, therefore, urges all our teeming members to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication and loyalty to the party.

‎“The caucus believes that a series of activities lined up by the leadership of the party will draw up a new lease of life and leadership in the party that will make it very competitive in future elections.

‎According to the Caucus “the beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance. Celebrating the emasculation of other parties and tilting towards the one party state certainly will not advance the cause of democracy.

‎Moro said the caucus of the PDP is not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition, but observed that “the synthesisation of ideas and creating of harmony of coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals. And as the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition”.

‎This was obviously in response to the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar extending an olive branch to the presidential candidate of the Labor Party in 2023 to join him to run in 2027.

‎Moro agreed that “as an interested person in the presidential election, even as a member of PDP, he has the right to look out for people or persons who will run with him to be able to win elections”, but added that press conference has nothing to “do with the interests and ambitions of any individuals”.

‎“The People’s Democratic Party, therefore, should drive the coalition when and if it becomes necessary. The Senate caucus of the PDP states emphatically that the party is a big brand that is competitive. In all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, there are PDP members.

‎“The caucus asserts, therefore, that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the party will arise a new or renewed vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative platform to the current ruling party. The caucus, therefore, urges all members of the party to rededicate, recommit, and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria”, he said.

