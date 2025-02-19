Senate pays tribute to late Edwin Clark

The Senate has paid glowing tributes to the late Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), who died on Feb. 17, 2025 at the age of 97.

In a motion sponsored by Sen. Joel- Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South) and co-sponsored by 16 other senators at plenary on Wednesday, the red chamber resolved to urge the Federal Government to immortalise the late Clark by naming a national monument after him.

The Senate also resolved to send a strong delegation to commiserate and attend the burial and obsequies (funeral rites) of the late Clark, haven been a member of the hallowed chambers.

In his motion, Thomas noted that Pa Clark was born in Kiagbodo, in the Ijaw area of what is now Delta.

“He attended primary and secondary schools at Effurun, Okrika and Afugbene before completing further studies at the Government Teacher Training College, which later became Delta State University, Abraka.

“Thereafter, Clark worked briefly as a school teacher before travelling to the United Kingdom to earn a law degree”.

Senator Thomas recalled that in 2016, Clark founded the PANDEF along with other leaders.

“The organisation’s stated objective is to dialogue with stakeholders and lobby for increased attention and implementation of restructuring, development and security policies by the government of Nigeria”.

He further said: “Pa Edwin Clark was a nationalist, renowned lawyer, seasoned administrator, philanthropist and an astute advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta”.

Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central), in his contribution, said that Clark was never afraid “to speak truth to power.

“He was not just a political leader; he was a father. His will power will be missed,” he said.

Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) said Pa Clark’s main achievements were well known by all, adding that “he served meticulously and was an iconic leader”.

Eyinnaya AAbaribe, the Senator representing Abia South said “we acknowledge his contributions to Nigeria and especially, as has been pointed out by everyone here, his fight for the marginalised and the underprivileged.

“Today, as we pay tribute to him, we can thank him for his sagacity and for his steadfast courage in speaking truth to power.

“And he always had this implicit trust that he was going to be a leader. That Nigeria will be better than it is today.”

Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) described Clark as “a nationalist per excellence.

“He preached unity, he preached brotherhood, he was a bridge builder, bringing people from different ethnic groups together to live in peace”.

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro said “it is very sad that we lost him at the time his wise counsel was most needed.

“So, it will still be kind to him to say that Edwin Clark was certainly one of the formidable founding fathers of modern Nigeria.”

Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) said that Clark inspired everyone irrespective of ethnicity.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks said that Clark did his best to fight for the rights of the minorities across the entire country.

“So, he traversed from Niger Delta to the north and tried to unite them. And he tried his best in a system like Nigeria, with different ethnic groups.

“He had a very strong balance. His voice resonated above the age of 90. At any point in time when Edwin Clark speaks, you see the passion that he was speaking about Nigeria.

Finally the senate observed a minute silence in his honour.