Senate passes Public Interest Disclosure Bill



By Naomi Sharang

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Public Interest Disclosure and Complaints (Enactment) Bill, 2021.



The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committees on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.



Chairman of the joint committee, Sen. Suleiman Kwari, in his presentation, said that the Public Interest Disclosure bill also known as the ‘ Whistle Blower Bill,’ was a critical component in the anti-corruption war that needed a streamlined framework for its implementation.



According to the lawmaker, the bill sought to strengthen the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).



It will also provide a legal and institutional framework for the regulation and management of public interest disclosure and protection of the discloser.



He said,”upon becoming law, it would encourage and facilitate disclosure of wrongful or unlawful activities which directly or indirectly would impact the administration and management of public office or authority.”



Kwari explained that, the bill established an appropriate framework for rewarding and protecting persons making public interest disclosures and the protection of their rights.

He added that the bill also harmonised all the existing policies and legal frameworks on public interest disclosures, as well as penalises wrongful disclosures.(NAN)

