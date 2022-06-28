Senate passes public enterprises act amendment bill, 4 others for concurrence

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Public Enterprises (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act (Repeal & Enactment) bill and four other bills for concurrence from the House of Representatives.



The bills were sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) at plenary.



The four bills were the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Bill, 2022; Nigeria Council for Social Work (Establishment) Bill, 2022; and Chartered Institute of Professional Secretarial of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2022.



Presenting the bills, Boroffice said that some fundamental issues in the bills required additional legislative work by the two chambers of the National Assembly following some observations by the president.

He said that a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked the bills.

The Senate, relying on Order 1(b) and Order 52(6) of the Standing Order, 2022 as amended, rescinded its decision on the bills as passed and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage.(NAN)

