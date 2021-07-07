Senate passes N982.7bn 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill

The Senate has passed the N982.7 billion 2021 Supplementary Appropriations Bill.

This followed the adoption of the report of its Committee on Appropriations at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Barau Jibrin, said the supplementary budget was to make available funds for procurement of military equipment and COVID-19 vaccines among others.

He said the committee considered the contributions of lawmakers during debate on the general principles of the bill.

“The committee had an engagement with relevant stakeholders and subsequently harmonised its report with that of House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations.

“Consequently, the Committee in line with the harmonised position with the House of Representatives recommended an upward review of funding for some security agencies that were grossly underfunded in the supplementary appropriation bill,” he said.

Jibrin listed the agencies to include Nigerian Navy, Ministry of Police Affairs, Defence Intelligence Agency, Department of State Security Services and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The committee hereby recommends authorisation of issuance from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation the aggregate sum of N982 billion.

“Out of which N123 billion is for recurrent non debt expenditure, while the N859 billion is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure for the year ending Dec.31,” he said.

President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said the supplementary budget was targeted at addressing security challenges facing the country, as well as ensuring procurement, administration and management of COVID-19 vaccines.

Lawan said the Senate expected its relevant committees to be alive in their oversight duties to ensure effective utilisation of the funds.

He said it was important to have a review of the application of the funds before the passage of the 2022 appropriation bill.

Lawan said passing the supplementary appropriation was a necessary intervention by the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented a supplementary appropriation bill of N895 .8billion to the National Assembly for approval.

The lawmakers, however, raised the amount to N982.7 billion, representing an increase of N86.9 billion.(NAN)

