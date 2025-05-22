Senate passes bills to establish two Federal Universities

Senate has passed the bill for an Act to establish Federal University of Information Technology, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo state and Federal University of Education (Technical), Gombe, Gombe state.

By Haruna Salami

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund on a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Federal University of Information Technology, Ikare-Akoko and for Related Matters (Est.) Bill, 2025.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Dandutse Muntari (Katsina South) said the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Information Technology, Ikare-Akoko was sponsored by Senator Jide Ipinsagba (Ondo North).

The Bill seeks to “develop and offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post-graduate research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on Information Technology, computer studies, programming and development, cyber security, adaptive skills, applied and computer sciences and allied professional disciplines.

“To produce literate citizens with capabilities not only to understand the technological needs of Nigeria as a nation, but also to exploit existing Information technology infrastructure and improve on it to develop new ones.

“To upgrade the existing Federal Science Technical College to a University”.

In a similar vein, the Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Education (Technical) Gombe was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo ( Gombe North).

The objectives of the Bill to establish Federal University of Education, Gombe are: “To develop offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post-graduate research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on Technical Education and allied professional disciplines.

“To produce literate citizens with capabilities not only to understand the educational needs of Nigeria as a nation, but also to exploit global best practices in education and teacher training.

“To upgrade the existing Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe to a University”.

Senator Dandutse Muntari, informed the Senate that the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund conducted separate public hearing for the two universities and received overwhelming support from stakeholders in the education sector.

Therefore, he said the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, to which the bills were referred, having carefully considered same, hereby recommends as follows:

“That the Senate do consider and pass the Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Information Technology, Ikare-Akoko and for related matters (East.) Bill, 2025 (SB: 289).

Senator Muntari at plenary on Wednesday also urged “that the Senate do consider and pass the Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Education (Technical) Gombe and for Related Matters 2025 (SB: 221)”.

The Senate then separately considered the reports and overwhelmingly supported the passage of the bills.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the establishment of the universities was in the best interest of the country, adding that it will reduce unemployment and improve security situation in the country.

Akpabio also commended Senator Dandutse Muntari for the great job he was doing to enhance educational standards in the country.