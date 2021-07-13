Senate passes bills establishing 3 universities

The Senate plenary session passed bills establishing three universities.

The bills are Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State, Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

The passage of the bills followed the and adoption of three separate reports by the Committee Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Sen. Sandy Onuh, in his behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the Federal Univeristy of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, in Delta State, would offer graduates knowledge in research to improve agricultural extension and general agricultural practices.

In another on the report of the Conference Committee on the City University of Technology, Auchi, Onuh said the Senate and House of Representatives met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill.

According to him, it been resolved that the harmonised version adopted by each of the two chambers of the Assembly for approval(NAN

