Senate passes bill upgrading Ilaro Poly to University

June 1, 2021



The Senate has passed a Bill upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun to a of Technology.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Institutions and TetFund at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, a of the committee,Sen. Sadiq Sulaiman(- Kwara) said there was need to expand opportunities for advance education in technology in the  country.

He said that the upgrade of the polytechnic, Ilaro to a of technology would be of tremendous to the host communities.

He said that the institute would also provide employment as well as educational development in technological fields for teeming Nigerian youths.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated  Sen. Solomon Adeola (-Lagos) for the passage of the Bill that he had pursued since the 8th Senate.(NAN)

