Senate passes bill to re-enact National Commission for Colleges of Education

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed a bill to repeal and re-enact the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act of 1989.

Also passed was the bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Orozo.

The bills were passed following the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund.

Sen. Nora Ladi Daduut (APC-Plateau), presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita.

Daduut said the National Commission for Colleges of Education bill, among others, seeks to empower the commission to attract highly qualified personnel from the Federal Colleges of Education.

She said the bill also seeks to make 65 years the official retirement age from service.

Daduut said it also provides the commission with the powers to appoint, second or transfer an employee of other colleges or appoint a new officer to deputize the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

She explained further that when passed and assented into law, the Commission would be empowered to determine the tenure and remunerations of the Deputy Executive Secretary of the commission.

This, she said, will be in consultation with the Minister of Education and/or any other Minister responsible.

On the bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Orozo, Daduut said the institution, when established, would develop and offer full-time academic and professional programmes in Technology, Applied Sciences, Management and Administration.

Daduut added that the programmes would lead to the award of Higher National Diploma, Ordinary National Diploma and other levels of study. (NAN)

