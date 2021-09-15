Senate passes bill to establish medical sciences varsity in Iyin-Ekiti

 The Senate on Wednesday passed a for the establishment of the Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti, in Ekiti.


The passage followed the presentation of the report of the on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) presented by the Chairman, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe during plenary.

The was sponsored by Sen. Michael Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), Chairman on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report on Wednesday, Oloriegbe who said that the was read for the second time on March 16,  said it sought to advance learning and higher in the field of medicine and environmental sciences.

He further said establishment of the university would provide basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of medicine and allied disciplines.

He said, “The is to provide a highly specialised institution that is not only productive but needed for medical advancement of the country.

“The University will be delivering and training to current and future employees of medical profession.

“The goal of the university is to inspire and motivate students and medical personnel about the value of becoming health professionals so as to the for realising a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.”(NAN) 

