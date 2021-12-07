Senate passes Bill on Fed. University of Sports Nkalagu, Ebonyi

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Sports Nkalagu, Ebonyi.

The Upper Chamber also passed a Bill for an Act to establish the National Sports Commission.

The passage of the Bills was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development by Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Delta) during plenary.

Ogba, also chairman of the committee said that the bill on the university was read for the second time on Wednesday, May 19.

The lawmaker said that the objective of the Bill was to encourage the advancement of learning and provide opportunity for all people without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring higher education in Sports.

“To act as agents and catalysts, through post-graduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilisation, exploitation and conservation of the country’s sports resources.”

On the bill for sports commission, Ogba said “the Bill essentially seeks to establish a National Sports Commission to be charged with the responsibility of administering, encouraging and developing sports and games throughout Nigeria.”

