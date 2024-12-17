Senate passes 2024 Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill

The Senate has passed the 2014 Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill, following the adoption of the report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.

The Senate has passed the 2014 Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill, following the adoption of the report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.

The report was presented by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos), during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Adetokunbo explained that the bill, which was read a second time on July 18, sought to consolidate various existing laws regulating insurance businesses in Nigeria.

He listed the relevant laws to include the Insurance Act 2003, the Marine Insurance Act, Motor Vehicles Third Party Insurance Act, National Insurance Corporation Act, and Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation Act.

A major objective of the bill, according to Adetokunbo, is to create a robust legal and regulatory framework for the insurance sector, enabling it to contribute positively to Nigeria’s financial landscape.

He emphasised the need for effective risk-based supervision in the insurance sector, arguing that the current rule-based regulatory system had become obsolete.

Adetokunbo noted that stakeholders, during the public hearing, widely supported the bill, highlighting that existing laws no longer meet the evolving needs of the industry.

“The current insurance legislation is over two decades old and lacks provisions to address contemporary challenges and foster growth and innovation,” he said.

He also pointed out that legal obsolescence had led to regulatory inefficiencies, hampering the industry’s global competitiveness.

Adetokunbo urged the Senate to pass the bill, which would provide a comprehensive framework for the regulation of all types of insurance initiatives in Nigeria.

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) raised concerns about the proposed minimum capital requirement of N45 billion for reinsurance businesses, suggesting the status quo should be maintained due to the current economic situation.

Jibrin highlighted that the passage of the bill was necessary to align the insurance ecosystem with contemporary economic realities, which would ultimately benefit the country.

“This Act, once it receives concurrence from the House of Representatives and assent from the President, will significantly contribute to shaping our economy for the better.

“Economies are dynamic and constantly changing, so it is incumbent upon the authorities of every nation to update their legislation to align with contemporary realities.

“This is precisely what the passage of this legislation aims to achieve to restructure the entire insurance ecosystem in line with current realities.

“I am confident that the country will benefit greatly when the law is eventually assented to.”(NAN)