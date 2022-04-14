Senate okays three bills seeking amendment

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday reconsidered and passed three bills seeking amendment.

The motion for a recommittal of the bills was presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) during plenary session at the upper legislative chamber.

The Leader of the Senate relied on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended to move the motion, seeking amendments to the bills.

The bills were: Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill; FCT Area Courts Bill; and Federal College of Education Birniwa, Jigawa State (Establishment) BIII.

In his presentation, Sen. Abdullahi recalled that bills were passed by Senate and the House of Representatives and were transmitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

He observed that some fundamental issues which require fresh legislative action by both chambers of the National Assembly emerged after a critical analysis of the Bills by President Buhari.

He further recalled that a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the Bills.

Accordingly, the Senate resolved to rescind its decision on the Bills as passed and re-commit same to the Committee of the Whole of re-consideration and passage.

The Senate, therefore, passed the bills after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

